Trump Dumped: UK Chelsea Football Team Photoshopped Him Out of Official Trophy Winning Photo After He Pushed His Way In

Gone, baby, gone.

That’s Donald Trump. He’s been excised by the UK Chelsea football team from their official trophy win photograph.

Trump barged into the picture on Sunday in New Jersey after Chelsea beat PSG 3-0 for the FIFA World Cup.

He was repeated asked to move away during the official picture but wouldn’t budge, so the team did it for him.

Trump’s presence at the game Sunday was bizarre anyway as many have noted. Melania — or someone playing her — came with him but wore gigantic white sunglasses and had no expression on her face. She stood apart from her husband the entire time.

Trump himself wore his omnipresent blue suit that looks like it was made in a Kohl’s basement. The pants were once again too big, with the legs wider than David Byrne’s big suit. What is he hiding under there? The Epstein client list?