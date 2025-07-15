Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Trump Dumped: UK Chelsea Football Team Photoshopped Him Out of Official Trophy Winning Photo After He Pushed His Way In

By Roger Friedman

Gone, baby, gone.

That’s Donald Trump. He’s been excised by the UK Chelsea football team from their official trophy win photograph.

Trump barged into the picture on Sunday in New Jersey after Chelsea beat PSG 3-0 for the FIFA World Cup.

He was repeated asked to move away during the official picture but wouldn’t budge, so the team did it for him.

Trump’s presence at the game Sunday was bizarre anyway as many have noted. Melania — or someone playing her — came with him but wore gigantic white sunglasses and had no expression on her face. She stood apart from her husband the entire time.

Trump himself wore his omnipresent blue suit that looks like it was made in a Kohl’s basement. The pants were once again too big, with the legs wider than David Byrne’s big suit. What is he hiding under there? The Epstein client list?

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

