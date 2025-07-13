Hamptons: Annual Art Auction at Serene Longhouse Reserve Raises $160K, 10 Year Old Boy Wins Private Yacht Charter for 10

The Hamptons are more than just $100 lobster salads and helicopter moms doing hot yoga.

One of the gems of the Hamptons is Longhouse Reserve, a celebration for nature enthusiasts who love the combo of gorgeously curated outdoor art in the aesthetically leafy setting. A who’s who of artists show up at the annual Summer Benefit every year.

Last night’s gala was titled “Luminosity,” honoring artist Vija Celmins and philanthropists Mary Jane and Charles Brock. As always there was an homage to late founder Jack Lenor. Alice Hope and Almond Zigmund attended, but many– such as Montauk artist Brent Richardson who donated a painting for auction– did not. Nor did Toni Ross whose furry squares may have been inspired by Jack Lenor Larsen’s textiles. Writer Paul Goldberger, who narrated the architectural video tour, attended too. You know it’s a party when Patrick McMullen arrives on the scene, which he did, photographing everyone, luminous or not.

“Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” costumer Donna Sakowska sipped rose near the jazz band with puppet artist Roman Paska, her husband. She costumed the series “Etoile,” produced and directed by the creative team, Daniel Palladino and Amy Sherman-Palladino, starring Luke Kirby, Lou de Laage and Charlotte Gainsbourg. Expensive to produce this transatlantic extravaganza of classic ballet art and rich storytelling, the series’ second season was cancelled. The multi-award winning Sakowska—whose work has been collected by the Smithsonian– said she created the leotards, tights and tutus worn by the dancers, not just the actors’ street attire.

Seated inside a see-through tent, guests dined on whipped lemon ricotta salad, pasta pesto served family style, and Parmesan crusted chicken, the handiwork of Hamptons Aristocrat caterers. Stars would have been visible if not for the overcast night’s drizzle. Auctioneer Jacqueline Towers-Perkins bellowed terms of endearment in her British accent as paddles raised for retreats in Palm Beach and the Hamptons. Lunch at Longhouse for 12 went three times at $7,500 each.

One lot, a private yacht charter for 10 sold to a 10-year-old named Harrison for $8,500. “Shake his hand,” finished the auctioneer.

A painting of a giant pink retro eraser appeared on the screen, a nod to pop art by awardee Vija Celmins who is also the creator of the upcoming Hamptons International Film Festival poster. Of course, the object had to be explained to the cut-and-paste crowd. “The great thing about an eraser,” she said, “is that it removes things. Now there are many things to use it on.” Everyone laughed as she segued neatly to, “Nature is not one of those things.”

Mary Jane and Charles Brock were introduced by their longtime magician Mark Mitton who performed sleight-of-hand. Overall, the auction raised $160,000. Guests applauded as they retreated to dancing and mountains of croissants, Danish, and Aroma espresso, for a misted after party on the lawn.

Follow the continuing auction here.