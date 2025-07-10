Larry David Coming Back to HBO with Comedy Sketch Show Featuring “Curb” Actors: What About Cheryl Hines?

This sounds pretty, pretty good.

Larry David is coming back to HBO with a 30 minute comedy sketch series.

The twist? Beloved former president Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama are executive producers.

The logline: President and Mrs. Obama wanted to honor America’s 250th anniversary and celebrate the unique history of our nation on this special occasion.

…But then Larry David called.

Jeff Schaffer, who ran “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” is back, too, along with many of the hit series’ actors like Jeff Garlin and Susie Essman.

Obama says, ““I’ve sat across the table from some of the world’s most difficult leaders and wrestled with some of our most intractable problems. Nothing has prepared me for working with Larry David.”

But Cheryl Hines? Now complicitly a Trumper and married to crazy Robert Kennedy Jr., it seems doubtful that Hines will be welcome by the cast and crew, let alone the audience. Of course they could do sketches about measles, or the color of M&Ms.

Larry says: “Once ‘Curb’ ended, I celebrated with a three-day foam party. After a violent allergic reaction to the suds, I yearned to return to my simple life as a beekeeper, harvesting organic honey from the wildflowers in my meadow. Alas, one day my bees mysteriously vanished. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I return to television, hoping to ease the loss of my beloved hive.”

Larry says the untitled show will just be six episodes. But that’s what he said 25 years ago when he started “Curb,” and it lasted 12 seasons.

No word yet if the show will be live on tape, live period, or on film like “Curb.” I wish he’d bring in Tracey Ullman. Then it would be perfect!