Daytime Emmy Noms: Near Complete Snub of CBS’s “Bold and Beautiful,” Plus Jennifer Hudson Finally Gets Respect

The Daytime Emmy nominations are out.

Completely snubbed in every category (with two minor exceptions): CBS’s “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

All they got was two nods for young actors in Best Emerging Talent.

No Best Drama or any major acting prizes, directing, writing, or anything else.

Did they forget to submit names? Or were their preposterous retreads of the same stories finally too much?

The weird part is that they’ve won in the past. But the committees turned on them like rabid dogs.

Elsewhere in the noms, Jennifer Hudson and her talk show got noms for Best Host and Best Show. JHud should win and so should the show. Respect, at last! JHud’s show is refreshing, relaxed, and a lot of fun. Also, unlike with Kelly Clarkson, there’s no drama. Just dancing!

In acting, “General Hospital” got supporting actor noms for one actor — Tajh Bellow — whose character simply vanished one day, and Jonathan Jackson, who split the show. Only one of the 5 nominees for Best Supporting Actor is still on their show.

Only two Black actors were nominated — Bellow, and Valerie Pettiford from “Young and the Restless.” There were plenty to choose from. Next year the new Black soap, “Beyond the Gates,” will be eligible. Tamara Tunie will be in that mix.

Very strange stuff, but befitting soap operas, I guess!

Best Drama Series
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless

Best Talk Series
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Live With Kelly and Mark
The View

Best Entertainment News Series
Access Hollywood
E! News
Entertainment Tonight
Extra

Best Culinary Instructional Series
Be My Guest With Ina Garten
Delicious Miss Brown
Emeril Cooks
Lidia’s Kitchen
Selena + Restaurant

Best Culinary Cultural Series
BBQ High
Chasing Flavor With Carla Hall
Ingrediente: Mexico
TrueSouth

Best Legal/Courtroom Program
America’s Court With Judge Kevin Ross
Divorce Court
Hot Bench
Judy Justice
Justice for the People With Judge Milian
We the People With Judge Lauren Lake

Best Travel and Adventure Program
Expedition Unknown
Field Trip With Curtis Stone: Hong Kong
The Good Road
How I Got Here
Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out
Mexico Made With Love

Best Science and Nature Program
Living With Leopards
National Parks: USA
The Secret Lives of Animals
Secret Lives of Orangutans
Secrets of the Neanderthals

Best Instructional and How-To Program
Dime Como Hacerlo
The Fixers
Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse
Going Home With Tyler Cameron
Married to Real Estate
Martha Gardens

Best Lifestyle Program
George to the Rescue
Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward
Homegrown
You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment

Best Arts and Popular Culture Program
Black Barbie
Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame
Off Script With “The Hollywood Reporter
The Swift Effect
Variety Studio: Actors on Actors

Best Daytime Special
Bob Newhart: A Legacy of Laughter: An “Entertainment Tonight” Special
Dinner Party Diaries With José Andrés
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
98th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Shelter Me: The Cancer Pioneers

Best Short Form Program
Ballin’ Out
Billboard Presents
Catalyst
Eat This With Yara: The Chef Preserving Gaza’s Cuisine Amid a Genocide
Live Like A Champion

Best Drama Actress
Sharon Case as Sharon Newman, The Young and the Restless
Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott, The Young and the Restless
Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless
Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital
Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless
Laura Wright as Carly Spencer, General Hospital

Best Drama Actor
Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless
Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of Our Lives
Greg Rikaart as Leo Stark, Days of Our Lives
Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives
Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri, General Hospital

Best Drama Supporting Actress
Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton, Days of Our Lives
Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra, The Young and the Restless
Kate Mansi as Kristina Corinthos Davis, General Hospital
Emily O’Brien as Theresa Donovan, Days of Our Lives
Susan Walters as Diane Jenkins Abbott, The Young and the Restless

Best Drama Supporting Actor
Tajh Bellow as TJ Ashford, General Hospital
Blake Berris as Everett Lynch, Days of Our Lives
Michael Graziadei as Daniel Romalotti, The Young and the Restless
Gregory Harrison as Gregory Chase, General Hospital
Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer, General Hospital

Best Emerging Talent
Olivia d’Abo as Fifi Garrett, The Bay
AnnaLynne McCord as Cat Greene, Days of Our Lives
Ashley Puzemis as Holly Jonas, Days of Our Lives
Christian Weissmann as Remy Pryce, The Bold and the Beautiful
Lisa Yamada as Luna Nozawa, The Bold and the Beautiful

Best Drama Guest Performer
Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten, The Young and the Restless
Clint Howard as Tom Starr, The Bold and the Beautiful
Jacqueline Lopez as Blaze, General Hospital
Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital
Valarie Pettiford as Amy Lewis, The Young and the Restless
Avery Kristen Pohl as Esme Prince, General Hospital

Best Talk Series Host
Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show
Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb, Today With Hoda and Jenna
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa, Live With Kelly and Mark
Jennifer Hudson, The Jennifer Hudson Show

Best Culinary Host
Kardea Brown, Delicious Miss Brown
Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines
Ina Garten, Be My Guest With Ina Garten
Emeril Lagasse, Emeril Cooks
Michael Symon, Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out

Best Personality (Daily)
Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Kevin Frazier, Rachel Smith, and Nischelle Turner, Entertainment Tonight
Scott Evans, Zuri Hall, Kit Hoover, and Mario Lopez, Access Hollywood
Star Jones and Corey Jovan, Divorce Court
Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose, and Judge Judy Sheindlin, Judy Justice

Best Personality (Non-Daily)
David Attenborough, Secret Lives of Orangutans
Brad Bestelink, Living with Leopards
Andi Sweeney Blanco, Courtney Dober, Rob North, and Kirin Stone, The Fixers
Anthony Mackie, Shark Beach With Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast
Martha Stewart, Martha Gardens

Best Drama Writing Team
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless

Best Non-Fiction Writing Team
Black Barbie
Modern Pioneering With Georgia Pellegrini
National Parks: USA
Secret Lives of Orangutans
Shelter Me: The Cancer Pioneers

Best Drama Directing Team
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless

Best Non-Fiction Directing Team (Single Camera)
Living With Leopards
Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
The Secret Lives of Animals
Secret Lives of Orangutans
Shark Beach With Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast

Best Non-Fiction Directing Team (Multiple Camera)
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Good Road
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Wizard of Paws

Best Music Direction and Composition
Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors
National Parks: USA
The Secret Lives of Animals
Secret Lives of Orangutans
Secrets of the Neanderthals

Best Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
The Drew Barrymore Show
Neighbours
The View
The Young and the Restless

Best Cinematography
Living With Leopards
Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors
National Parks: USA
The Secret Lives of Animals
Secret Lives of Orangutans

Best Single Camera Editing
Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut
Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors
The Secret Lives of Animals
Secret Lives of Orangutans
Secrets of the Neanderthals

Best Multiple Camera Editing
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
The Fixers
How I Got Here
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Resurrected Rides

Best Live Sound Mixing and Sound Editing
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Talk
The View
The Young and the Restless

Best Sound Mixing and Sound Editing
Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut
Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out
Living with Leopards
National Parks: USA
The Secret Lives of Animals
Secret Lives of Orangutans
Secrets of the Neanderthals

Best Lighting Direction
Days of Our Lives
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
The Young and the Restless

Best Main Title and Graphic Design
Car Masters: Rust to Riches
The Drew Barrymore Show
Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut
Reconnecting Roots
Tex Mex Motors

Best Casting
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
Making Good
Start Up
The Young and the Restless

Best Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Live With Kelly and Mark
Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors
The Young and the Restless

Best Costume Design/Styling
The Drew Barrymore Show
General Hospital
Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors
Sherri
The Young and the Restless

Best Hairstyling and Makeup
The Bold and the Beautiful
The Drew Barrymore Show
General Hospital
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Secrets of the Neanderthals
Sherri

Best Regional Content
Chicagoland’s Best Bites
Createid | Sara: A Life in Dreams and Symbols
Danzando Para Sanar
Hidden Homicide
Relish

