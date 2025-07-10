Daytime Emmy Noms: Near Complete Snub of CBS’s “Bold and Beautiful,” Plus Jennifer Hudson Finally Gets Respect

The Daytime Emmy nominations are out.

Completely snubbed in every category (with two minor exceptions): CBS’s “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

All they got was two nods for young actors in Best Emerging Talent.

No Best Drama or any major acting prizes, directing, writing, or anything else.

Did they forget to submit names? Or were their preposterous retreads of the same stories finally too much?

The weird part is that they’ve won in the past. But the committees turned on them like rabid dogs.

Elsewhere in the noms, Jennifer Hudson and her talk show got noms for Best Host and Best Show. JHud should win and so should the show. Respect, at last! JHud’s show is refreshing, relaxed, and a lot of fun. Also, unlike with Kelly Clarkson, there’s no drama. Just dancing!

In acting, “General Hospital” got supporting actor noms for one actor — Tajh Bellow — whose character simply vanished one day, and Jonathan Jackson, who split the show. Only one of the 5 nominees for Best Supporting Actor is still on their show.

Only two Black actors were nominated — Bellow, and Valerie Pettiford from “Young and the Restless.” There were plenty to choose from. Next year the new Black soap, “Beyond the Gates,” will be eligible. Tamara Tunie will be in that mix.

Very strange stuff, but befitting soap operas, I guess!

Best Drama Series

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Best Talk Series

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Live With Kelly and Mark

The View

Best Entertainment News Series

Access Hollywood

E! News

Entertainment Tonight

Extra

Best Culinary Instructional Series

Be My Guest With Ina Garten

Delicious Miss Brown

Emeril Cooks

Lidia’s Kitchen

Selena + Restaurant

Best Culinary Cultural Series

BBQ High

Chasing Flavor With Carla Hall

Ingrediente: Mexico

TrueSouth

Best Legal/Courtroom Program

America’s Court With Judge Kevin Ross

Divorce Court

Hot Bench

Judy Justice

Justice for the People With Judge Milian

We the People With Judge Lauren Lake

Best Travel and Adventure Program

Expedition Unknown

Field Trip With Curtis Stone: Hong Kong

The Good Road

How I Got Here

Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out

Mexico Made With Love

Best Science and Nature Program

Living With Leopards

National Parks: USA

The Secret Lives of Animals

Secret Lives of Orangutans

Secrets of the Neanderthals

Best Instructional and How-To Program

Dime Como Hacerlo

The Fixers

Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse

Going Home With Tyler Cameron

Married to Real Estate

Martha Gardens

Best Lifestyle Program

George to the Rescue

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward

Homegrown

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment

Best Arts and Popular Culture Program

Black Barbie

Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame

Off Script With “The Hollywood Reporter“

The Swift Effect

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors

Best Daytime Special

Bob Newhart: A Legacy of Laughter: An “Entertainment Tonight” Special

Dinner Party Diaries With José Andrés

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

98th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Shelter Me: The Cancer Pioneers

Best Short Form Program

Ballin’ Out

Billboard Presents

Catalyst

Eat This With Yara: The Chef Preserving Gaza’s Cuisine Amid a Genocide

Live Like A Champion

Best Drama Actress

Sharon Case as Sharon Newman, The Young and the Restless

Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott, The Young and the Restless

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless

Laura Wright as Carly Spencer, General Hospital

Best Drama Actor

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of Our Lives

Greg Rikaart as Leo Stark, Days of Our Lives

Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives

Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri, General Hospital

Best Drama Supporting Actress

Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton, Days of Our Lives

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra, The Young and the Restless

Kate Mansi as Kristina Corinthos Davis, General Hospital

Emily O’Brien as Theresa Donovan, Days of Our Lives

Susan Walters as Diane Jenkins Abbott, The Young and the Restless

Best Drama Supporting Actor

Tajh Bellow as TJ Ashford, General Hospital

Blake Berris as Everett Lynch, Days of Our Lives

Michael Graziadei as Daniel Romalotti, The Young and the Restless

Gregory Harrison as Gregory Chase, General Hospital

Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer, General Hospital

Best Emerging Talent

Olivia d’Abo as Fifi Garrett, The Bay

AnnaLynne McCord as Cat Greene, Days of Our Lives

Ashley Puzemis as Holly Jonas, Days of Our Lives

Christian Weissmann as Remy Pryce, The Bold and the Beautiful

Lisa Yamada as Luna Nozawa, The Bold and the Beautiful

Best Drama Guest Performer

Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten, The Young and the Restless

Clint Howard as Tom Starr, The Bold and the Beautiful

Jacqueline Lopez as Blaze, General Hospital

Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital

Valarie Pettiford as Amy Lewis, The Young and the Restless

Avery Kristen Pohl as Esme Prince, General Hospital

Best Talk Series Host

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb, Today With Hoda and Jenna

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa, Live With Kelly and Mark

Jennifer Hudson, The Jennifer Hudson Show

Best Culinary Host

Kardea Brown, Delicious Miss Brown

Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines

Ina Garten, Be My Guest With Ina Garten

Emeril Lagasse, Emeril Cooks

Michael Symon, Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out

Best Personality (Daily)

Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Kevin Frazier, Rachel Smith, and Nischelle Turner, Entertainment Tonight

Scott Evans, Zuri Hall, Kit Hoover, and Mario Lopez, Access Hollywood

Star Jones and Corey Jovan, Divorce Court

Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose, and Judge Judy Sheindlin, Judy Justice

Best Personality (Non-Daily)

David Attenborough, Secret Lives of Orangutans

Brad Bestelink, Living with Leopards

Andi Sweeney Blanco, Courtney Dober, Rob North, and Kirin Stone, The Fixers

Anthony Mackie, Shark Beach With Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast

Martha Stewart, Martha Gardens

Best Drama Writing Team

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Best Non-Fiction Writing Team

Black Barbie

Modern Pioneering With Georgia Pellegrini

National Parks: USA

Secret Lives of Orangutans

Shelter Me: The Cancer Pioneers

Best Drama Directing Team

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Best Non-Fiction Directing Team (Single Camera)

Living With Leopards

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild

The Secret Lives of Animals

Secret Lives of Orangutans

Shark Beach With Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast

Best Non-Fiction Directing Team (Multiple Camera)

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Good Road

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Wizard of Paws

Best Music Direction and Composition

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors

National Parks: USA

The Secret Lives of Animals

Secret Lives of Orangutans

Secrets of the Neanderthals

Best Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

The Drew Barrymore Show

Neighbours

The View

The Young and the Restless

Best Cinematography

Living With Leopards

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors

National Parks: USA

The Secret Lives of Animals

Secret Lives of Orangutans

Best Single Camera Editing

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors

The Secret Lives of Animals

Secret Lives of Orangutans

Secrets of the Neanderthals

Best Multiple Camera Editing

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

The Fixers

How I Got Here

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Resurrected Rides

Best Live Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Talk

The View

The Young and the Restless

Best Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut

Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out

Living with Leopards

National Parks: USA

The Secret Lives of Animals

Secret Lives of Orangutans

Secrets of the Neanderthals

Best Lighting Direction

Days of Our Lives

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

The Young and the Restless

Best Main Title and Graphic Design

Car Masters: Rust to Riches

The Drew Barrymore Show

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut

Reconnecting Roots

Tex Mex Motors

Best Casting

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

Making Good

Start Up

The Young and the Restless

Best Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Live With Kelly and Mark

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors

The Young and the Restless

Best Costume Design/Styling

The Drew Barrymore Show

General Hospital

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors

Sherri

The Young and the Restless

Best Hairstyling and Makeup

The Bold and the Beautiful

The Drew Barrymore Show

General Hospital

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Secrets of the Neanderthals

Sherri

Best Regional Content

Chicagoland’s Best Bites

Createid | Sara: A Life in Dreams and Symbols

Danzando Para Sanar

Hidden Homicide

Relish

