“Superman” On Track for $100 Mil Opening this Weekend, Scores Best Reviews for Franchise Since Original Films

By Roger Friedman

Warner Bros., er DC, is bracing for another huge opening weekend.

After “Sinners,” “Minecraft Movie,” and “Final Destination Bloodlines,” the studio can really brag this year.

But Thursday night comes James Gunn’s “Superman,” their all or nothing bet that seems to have worked out.

“Superman” is now on track for a $100-$130 million opening from Thursday to Sunday.

Right now, Gunn’s tremendously heartfelt adventure has an 86% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Those are the best numbers for any Superman movie since “Superman II” had 88% 40 years ago.

The new “Superman” is looking at the best opening ever for a Superman film. And wait — til fans see it and come back.

Fox News and other right wingers have been trying to throw Kryptonite at the film, yapping on and on about wokeness, and Superman’s status as an “immigrant.” (He’s actually a refugee.) But those people — who haven’t even seen the film — are losing like Lex Luthor. They can’t stop the momentum.

I guess a whole new generation of kids will be putting on blankets as capes and jumping off of couches soon. Nicely done!

