“Superman,” Is Finally Back to His Goofy, Heroic Self in A Sensational Return to Comic Book Magic

Over the years, “Superman” flew off the track.

Like “Batman,” he went from a comic book star to the tragic lead in his own three hour opera.

Now after years of trial and a lot of error, “Superman” is back thanks to James Gunn. He’s revived the super hero with humor and grace and just enough introspection to serve the die hard fans who want it.

Gunn has given the new DC Comics (Warner Bros. is nary mentioned now, the logo shield replaced by a new DC intro and a drawing of the original comic book hero) Superman the energy of his first “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie without the total sarcasm but still stressing profundity about the character and his self-appointed mission in life.

David Corenswet has the looks and charm to pull off Clark Kent and his alter-ego.(Or is the other way around?) We finally get an explanation as to why no one notices the difference between the two men. As Clark snaps, “It’s the glasses,” as if it were an inside joke. Later he reveals the glasses have some kind of hypnotic power.

Corenswet is a relative newcomer, so it takes the sure hand of Rachel Brosnahan, coming off of ten years as the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, to keep him in line. Rarely has anyone stepped into a role so assuredly. Brosnahan injects Midge Maisel’s propensity for wise cracking into a modern day woman who already who knows the answers before they’re asked. (She already knows Clark is Superman, there’s no big reveal, that’s the reveal!)

This pair is complimented by Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor, who chews every piece of scenery twirling an invisible mustache, adding in bits of Gene Hackman and even a little Mike Myers’ Doctor Evil. He’s just right at being menacing and self-absorbed to the point of distraction.

Gunn has turned two decades of sturm and drang into some thing fun, drenched in color and faux angst, with sets — like Superman’s icy Fortress of Solitude — that are much characters as the people. He’s added Krypto the dog, a hilarious and much needed comedic sidekick not unlike Groot from “Guardians.” This crystal palace is Superman’s crystal man cave, staffed with quippy robots who can be knocked around but never knocked out.

There’s still a Daily Planet, where Jimmy Olsen (shrewdly adept Skyer Gisondo) is no longer a photographer but another reporter, and one who seems to be getting a lot of action. (Lex Luthor’s girlfriend, Eva, played by the hilarious Sara Sampaio as a very dumb blonde, is all over him.) Perry White is around muttering “don’t call me chief” a la the legendary TV series although not enough by a long shot (it seems like his part was cut down, which is too bad).

Gunn’s best decisions are hearkening back to the great 70s movies both in music and tone as signal reminders that Superman is a bold hero and a conflicted guy who was jettisoned from his planet and landed in a cornfield. He is neither human nor alien, although he does bleed (which surprised me). But maybe the bleeding is a metaphor to say he’s just like us when he’s not at all.

The citizens of Metropolis get their own plug — they’re a little tired of Superman’s antics, they’re willing to turn on him maybe because they’re now used to gigantic monsters fighting with the Man of Steel, causing wholesale wreckage in their city. They don’t seem shocked anymore when Superman fights with gargantuans in the town square, there’s more of a ‘let’s get on with it’ attitude.

The film, of course, as a Greek chorus of helpers for Superman. They’re not from the Justice League of America. They’re the awkwardly named Justice Gang, sort of the B list (very “Guardians”), who can help Superman at any time. They include the Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), and Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan). They’re not Superman’s equals like the Justice League. They’re more like worn out fans with superpowers.

The new “Superman” is a hit. Sometimes there’s a plot hole or a scene that doesn’t land, but once it straightens itself out, Gunn’s vision fulfills all of its goals. It’s also a tidy two hours, no fat or extra endings. (There’s just one major Easter egg in the form of Bradley Cooper as Superman’s Krypton dad, Jor-el.) Again, the goofy but swoony Corenswet (he couldn’t have changed that name?) and the all American but sexy Brosnahan have so much chemistry that they leave the audience wanting more — which we’ll no doubt get.

PS — Nothing about “Superman” invalidates Zack Snyder’s iterations with Henry Cavill and Amy Adams. It’s just a different take. And don’t worry about “wokeness.” There isn’t any.