Steven Tyler Turns in a Stunning Performance Over the Weekend at Black Sabbath Farewell Show in London

Steven Tyler is back! The world is healing!

The Aerosmith front man put on quite a show over the weekend in London. He performed several songs including “Walk this Way” and Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song” at the Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath concert, and was spectacular according to the videos.

Tyler suffered some serious health setbacks over the last few years. Last year, he announced Aerosmith had retired from touring. This winter I saw him in Los Angeles where he started his comeback with usual flare.

Will we see a tour, after all? Or just aa residency in Las Vegas, which would make more sense?

Either way, it’s a relief to see Steven Tyler do his thing. And we don’t want to miss a thing!