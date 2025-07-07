Monday, July 7, 2025
Steven Tyler Turns in a Stunning Performance Over the Weekend at Black Sabbath Farewell Show in London

By Roger Friedman

Steven Tyler is back! The world is healing!

The Aerosmith front man put on quite a show over the weekend in London. He performed several songs including “Walk this Way” and Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song” at the Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath concert, and was spectacular according to the videos.

Tyler suffered some serious health setbacks over the last few years. Last year, he announced Aerosmith had retired from touring. This winter I saw him in Los Angeles where he started his comeback with usual flare.

Will we see a tour, after all? Or just aa residency in Las Vegas, which would make more sense?

Either way, it’s a relief to see Steven Tyler do his thing. And we don’t want to miss a thing!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

