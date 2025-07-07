Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Pop: Rob Thomas Wooed Over to Hot Republic Records, Drops a New Solo Single, “Hard to Be Happy” On Friday

By Roger Friedman

Rob Thomas, leader of matchbox twenty, is one of our best singer songwriters. (He also doesn’t seem to age, but that’s another story!)

Thomas’s solo records are good as the group’s, too. Have you heard his song, “Someday”? You’ll never get it out of your head.

On Thursday night, Rob drops a new solo single called “Hard to be Happy.” From his Instagram post today, it sounds like another hit to go with all his others.

Rob has been with Atlantic Records for a long, long time. But he was wooed away this spring to Republic Records by their chief, Monte Lippman, the same guy behind Taylor Swift and most of the top 20 acts in the biz. Rob certainly likes people named Lippman — and they like him. His longtime managers are the legendary Michael Lippman, and son, Nick.

“Hard to be Happy” is the lead single off of Rob’s new album, “All Night Days,” which drops soon. He’s also on tour beginning any minute.

