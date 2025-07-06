Sunday, July 6, 2025
“Jurassic Park: Rebirth” Stomps All Over Box Office, Takes in $147 Mil for July 4th Holiday, 2nd Biggest in Franchise

By Roger Friedman

The dinosaurs will all be looking for raises tomorrow.

“Jurassic World: Rebirth” was just the blockbuster Hollywood needed.

The Steven Spielberg spin off took in $147 million over the holiday, from Wednesday through today.

This makes it the second biggest “Jurassic” opening, beating “Dominion,” the last iteration, by $2 million.

The biggest opening was for the 2015 entry, “Jurassic World,” which was a monster with over a $200 mil start.

“Rebirth” is the hit of the summer so far. But “Superman” is lurking, and I predict he will fly high. The James Gunn is still a day away from the critical embargo lifting on social media. But I’ll tell you now, it’s extremely entertaining. (Just an observation, not a review yet.)

Elsewhere at the box office: “The Materialists” is dematerializing as it lost over 900 screens this weekend. Heading to a $34 million take. The movie cost at least $25 million.

“F!” is still cranking along, having finally crossed the $100 mil mark this weekend. “Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning” is aiming to make $200 million by mid week.

Me? I’m finishing up “The Bear” today. It’s a drama, not a comedy. Someone tell the awards groups. It’s a great drama. But there is very little funny about it, just a chuckle here and there.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards.

