“Jurassic Park: Rebirth” Stomps All Over Box Office, Takes in $147 Mil for July 4th Holiday, 2nd Biggest in Franchise

The dinosaurs will all be looking for raises tomorrow.

“Jurassic World: Rebirth” was just the blockbuster Hollywood needed.

The Steven Spielberg spin off took in $147 million over the holiday, from Wednesday through today.

This makes it the second biggest “Jurassic” opening, beating “Dominion,” the last iteration, by $2 million.

The biggest opening was for the 2015 entry, “Jurassic World,” which was a monster with over a $200 mil start.

“Rebirth” is the hit of the summer so far. But “Superman” is lurking, and I predict he will fly high. The James Gunn is still a day away from the critical embargo lifting on social media. But I’ll tell you now, it’s extremely entertaining. (Just an observation, not a review yet.)

Elsewhere at the box office: “The Materialists” is dematerializing as it lost over 900 screens this weekend. Heading to a $34 million take. The movie cost at least $25 million.

“F!” is still cranking along, having finally crossed the $100 mil mark this weekend. “Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning” is aiming to make $200 million by mid week.

Me? I’m finishing up “The Bear” today. It’s a drama, not a comedy. Someone tell the awards groups. It’s a great drama. But there is very little funny about it, just a chuckle here and there.