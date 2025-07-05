Saturday, July 5, 2025
Box Office: July 4th Dino-might for “Jurassic World: Rebirth” with $26 Million, Heading to $130 Mil Holiday Take

By Roger Friedman

Everyone at Universal Pictures must be very happy.

Not only have they revived dinosaurs, but also a franchise.

Thirty two years after the original “Jurassic Park,” the film’s great grandchild is scoring box office success.

“Jurassic World: Rebirth” made another $26 million yesterday, bringing its grand total to $82 million.

Now Universal is looking at a $130 million holiday take from Wednesday through Sunday.

Dino-might!

The new edition, directed by Gareth Edwards and produced by Steven Spielberg, stars Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, and Rupert Friend.

It’s basically a rehash of the first few movies, updated with contemporary actors.

The dinosaurs are said to be related to the original ones used in “Jurassic Park,” although now they get a bigger piece of the action. Also, this time there’s more diversity in the kinds of dinosaurs, giving some that wouldn’t have had these opportunities in the 1990s.

Expect two more of these Rebirth movies in coming years. One is called “Pre-birth” and the other “Afterbirth.”


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column.

