July 4th Fireworks: Trump Insiders Musk, Bannon Trade Stinging Barbs as Tesla DOGE Chief Calls Ex Con: “Fat, Drunken Slob”

Here we go.

July4th fireworks as Steve Bannon and Elon Musk mix it up.

Bannon called out Musk on right wing TV for not being American and threatens to deport him.

Musk responds that Bannon is a “fat, drunken slob.” He predicts Bannon, an ex con, will go back to prison for his “lifetime of crime.”

So great! Place your bets.

Musk wins, in my book. I’m using his picture because I can’t bear to look at Bannon.