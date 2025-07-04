Friday, July 4, 2025
July 4th Fireworks: Trump Insiders Musk, Bannon Trade Stinging Barbs as Tesla DOGE Chief Calls Ex Con: “Fat, Drunken Slob”

By Roger Friedman

Here we go.

July4th fireworks as Steve Bannon and Elon Musk mix it up.

Bannon called out Musk on right wing TV for not being American and threatens to deport him.

Musk responds that Bannon is a “fat, drunken slob.” He predicts Bannon, an ex con, will go back to prison for his “lifetime of crime.”

So great! Place your bets.

Musk wins, in my book. I’m using his picture because I can’t bear to look at Bannon.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

