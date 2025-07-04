Friday, July 4, 2025
Golden Globes in Crisis Again as HFPA Members Oust Co-CEO And Put Their January 2026 CBS Awards Show in Peril

By Roger Friedman

The Golden Globes are in a crisis again.

On Thursday 59 of the 60 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association ousted CEO Helene Hoehne.

The HFPA is trying to revive itself after Todd Boehly and Jay Penske “bought” the Globes from them after scandal after scandal.

The HFPA was supposedly disbanded and members were offered salaries to stay on. But Boehly and Penske reneged after one year, setting in motion a calamity.

It turns out the takeover was never approved officially by the California State Attorney General per The Ankler. The HFPA members have jumped on that loophole to nix the deal.

The problem is Boehly and Penske also own Dick Clark Productions, which produces the Golden Globes. They also signed a deal with CBS based on the theme that the Globes were no longer run by the HFPA and all their scandals — including not having Black members, and shady business practices — were resolved.

Former Variety editor Tim Gray was put in charge by Boehly and Penske (they own Variety and the Hollywood Reporter), with Hoehne as a co-chief. She appeared on last year’s CBS show as the group’s mouthpiece.

It’s unclear if CBS will continue with the show — set for this January — or if Dick Clark Productions will be involved. It’s pure chaos.

But it’s not surprising. The HFPA bridled about going legit. They were used to creature comforts like graft and a full time gravy train, basically blackmailing studios to get what they wanted. At the same time, studios kowtowed to them to get the imprimatur of “a Golden Globe” winner in their ads.

In reality, no one cares about the validity of the Globes. It’s the brand — and the name — that’s held in high esteem.

So what now? It’s going to get ugly, a perfect summer soap opera for Hollywood.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

