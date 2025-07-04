Golden Globes in Crisis Again as HFPA Members Oust Co-CEO And Put Their January 2026 CBS Awards Show in Peril

The Golden Globes are in a crisis again.

On Thursday 59 of the 60 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association ousted CEO Helene Hoehne.

The HFPA is trying to revive itself after Todd Boehly and Jay Penske “bought” the Globes from them after scandal after scandal.

The HFPA was supposedly disbanded and members were offered salaries to stay on. But Boehly and Penske reneged after one year, setting in motion a calamity.

It turns out the takeover was never approved officially by the California State Attorney General per The Ankler. The HFPA members have jumped on that loophole to nix the deal.

The problem is Boehly and Penske also own Dick Clark Productions, which produces the Golden Globes. They also signed a deal with CBS based on the theme that the Globes were no longer run by the HFPA and all their scandals — including not having Black members, and shady business practices — were resolved.

Former Variety editor Tim Gray was put in charge by Boehly and Penske (they own Variety and the Hollywood Reporter), with Hoehne as a co-chief. She appeared on last year’s CBS show as the group’s mouthpiece.

It’s unclear if CBS will continue with the show — set for this January — or if Dick Clark Productions will be involved. It’s pure chaos.

But it’s not surprising. The HFPA bridled about going legit. They were used to creature comforts like graft and a full time gravy train, basically blackmailing studios to get what they wanted. At the same time, studios kowtowed to them to get the imprimatur of “a Golden Globe” winner in their ads.

In reality, no one cares about the validity of the Globes. It’s the brand — and the name — that’s held in high esteem.

So what now? It’s going to get ugly, a perfect summer soap opera for Hollywood.