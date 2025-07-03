Thursday, July 3, 2025
Barbra Streisand’s Duets Album “Partners II” Finishes First Week at Number 1 on Amazon, Top 25 in Downloads

By Roger Friedman

Barbra Streisand had a big first week with her “Partners II” duets album.

The collection of songs is finishing its debut week at number 1 on Amazon bestsellers of CDs and vinyl.

On hitsdailydouble.com, “Partners II” came in at number 23 with 21,000 albums and paid downloads.

The album features Barbra with Sting, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Sam Smith, Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande, Hozier, Laufey, and more.

The opening week is pretty good without any actual promotion. Streisand hasn’t committed to any TV appearances so far. I’m sure several of her duet partners would be happy to join her on “CBS Sunday Morning” or a late night show.

The album — a hit from top to bottom — no duds — is produced by Walter Afanasieff and Peter Asher. This duo got performances out of Barbra we haven’t heard in years.

Meantime, Bruce Springsteen’s “Tracks II” made about $3 million in its first week. Not bad.

Watch both albums build audience over the summer.

PS Hey Sony: release “I’m Not Sleeping” an impact track from Bruce.

