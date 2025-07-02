Wednesday, July 2, 2025
The Last of Him: Video Game Maker Out at HBO Show After 2nd Season Tanked in Ratings and with Fans, Craig Mazin Taking Over

By Roger Friedman

Goodbye Neil Druckmann.

The creator of the video game, “The Last of Us,” is out at HBO as co-showrunner of the TV show.

Craig Mazin is now in charge.

By following Druckmann’s game to the letter, “The Last of Us” devolved into chaos in its second season. In episode 2 star Pedro Pascal’s Joel was killed violently and viciously.

Then Bella Ramsey took over as the lead, and the show went very woke and completely off the rails. The great relationship between Joel and Ellie was gone. Guest stars came and went. It was impossible to follow, and no one cared.

The rationale is that this is what happened in the video game. Come on, it’s a video game. It’s not set up to keep fans for five seasons. Suddenly we were watching “The Walking Dead,” which was canceled a long time ago.

The show needs a strong male lead. It won’t survive with just Ellie and her pals. Pascal has moved on, so he probably can’t come back. Joel is also dead, but you never know…

It’s time to write “The Last of Us” like a series HBO wants us to watch. Let’s hope this decision pushes the series in that direction.

