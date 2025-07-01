Travis Kelce Admits He’s “A Guy That Can’t Really Read That Well,” His “SNL” Hosting Was “A Kind of F***ed Situation”

Travis Kelce has made a stunning admission on a podcast.

On “Bussin’ with the Boys,” Kelce — NFL star, boyfriend of Taylor Swift — described his time on “Saturday Night Live.”

When asked about working with the writers, the 35 year old Kansas City Chiefs tight end says the table read was hard for a guy “that can’t really read that well.” He sums it up as a “fucked situation.”

You can see it on the video at 2:06.

Kelce is at the top of the NFL. He’s gone through back to back wins at the Super Bowl. Kelce graduated from the University of Cincinnati only in 2022 after leaving early in 2013 to go pro. Before that he graduated from Cleveland Heights High School. How did he get through all that schooling without being able to read properly?

It’s a heartbreaking admission. You can tell from his recollection of “SNL” he must have been petrified. The question is, hasn’t Taylor tried to help him? She’s super-verbal, a very sophisticated writer, almost an autodidact. Taylor Swift is the most prolific writer of songs maybe ever.

Kelce seems like a good guy. He should hire a tutor now and work on his literacy for his post-football life. It’s nothing to be ashamed of. If he hears about this post, he should contact Literacy Partners in New York. That’s why they exist.