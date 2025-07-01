Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Donate
Celebrity

Scooter Braun Steps Down at KPop Biz, Watches Taylor Swift Regain Masters, Sees Justin Bieber Career and Finances Paralyzed

By Roger Friedman

Share

Scooter Braun has just posted pictures and videos on Instagram. He’s living his best life, jet skiing and scuba diving on vacation, drinking glasses of wine outdoors in romantic settings, and so on.

But his position in the music business is in question. Today it was announced that Scooter was stepping down from K Pop business HYBE which handles acts like BTS.

Five years ago, Scooter merged his Ithaca Holdings into HYBE and became wildly rich. His management clients like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Demi Lovato all left him.

Then he helped buy Taylor Swift’s master recordings out from underneath her, and sold them to a finance company. Swift re-recorded all her albums and made the originals worthless. Now she’s bought them back at much less of a price.

Justin Bieber’s career is paralyzed. He’s in mental and financial peril after working as Braun’s golden goose and establishing his career. Bieber is a Lost Boy, a manchild with a rich wife and a baby and no recordings. He sold his catalog at a very young age, as well. He doesn’t tour.

Meantime, Braun posts those pictures and videos of living the good life. Mazel tov! It’s a happy ending. Scooter remains a large shareholder in HYBE, says The Hollywood Reporter, whatever that means. So far this year the once mighty BTS has sold 300K albums, almost all from streaming.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com