Trailer for “Downton Abbey: Grand Finale” Shows Mary Getting Getting Divorced and Taking Over the Family Estate

How much do we love Michelle Dockery?

The British actress rose to fame with the “Downton Abbey” TV series.

Since then, she’s been on numerous TV shows and in movies. She’s pretty nice in real life, too.

Now Dockery gets the spotlight as Lady Mary in the final “Downton Abbey” trailer. She even gets wooed by Alessandro Nivola. Meantime, Paul Giamatti comes from New York to tell the family he’s lost all their money in the 1929 stock market crash.

How will it end? Will the Crawleys move to council housing? Stay tuned! The movie, written and directed by the mighty Julian Fellowes, opens September 12th!