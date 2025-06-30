Monday, June 30, 2025
Trailer for “Downton Abbey: Grand Finale” Shows Mary Getting Getting Divorced and Taking Over the Family Estate

By Roger Friedman

How much do we love Michelle Dockery?

The British actress rose to fame with the “Downton Abbey” TV series.

Since then, she’s been on numerous TV shows and in movies. She’s pretty nice in real life, too.

Now Dockery gets the spotlight as Lady Mary in the final “Downton Abbey” trailer. She even gets wooed by Alessandro Nivola. Meantime, Paul Giamatti comes from New York to tell the family he’s lost all their money in the 1929 stock market crash.

How will it end? Will the Crawleys move to council housing? Stay tuned! The movie, written and directed by the mighty Julian Fellowes, opens September 12th!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

