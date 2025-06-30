The National Enquirer Still Exists? Caroline Kennedy’s Son Jack Schlossberg Says They’ve Got a Story About His Mom!

First of all, I didn’t realize The National Enquirer still existed. OMG. I thought it was killed off after David Pecker shilled for Trump and almost went to jail. Pecker also got roughed up, so to speak, by Jeff Bezos for leaking his affair with Lauren Sanchez. And now those two have had a $50 mil wedding.

Anyway, Caroline Kennedy’s social media grazing son Jack Schlossberg says they’re preparing a story about his mother. The gist of it is that she’s upset with eccentric social media posts.

Jack says: “Here’s my comment: am I bothering you guys ? All I want is confirmation of Megyn’s gender since it remains so unclear to so many. Oh and hey Andrew Cuomo stop planting stories about me in the press.”

I don’t know if he means Megyn 3.0 from the movie or Megyn Kelly. And it doesn’t matter.

Lucky for Jack, no matter how weird he gets, cousin Robert Kennedy Jr is actually doing damage to our lives. He’s the worst member of the once illustrious family.

If the Enquirer is doing a story, no one read it unless Jack turns it into a cause celebre — which he will, and maybe that’s the point. The Enquirer website had just 26,000 visits last month, so I wouldn’t worry.

Also, I’d say to David Pecker or whoever, if Caroline cared, she would have said something a while ago.