The Great Paul Simon Sidelined by “Chronic, Intense Back Pain” Requiring Minor Surgery, Cancels Two Shows in Philadelphia

By Roger Friedman

I feel so bad for Paul Simon.

The masterful singer songwriter, age 83, has been felled by back pain. He says it’s unmanageable, so he’s canceled two shows in Philadelphia– tonight and tomorrow.

Simon just played a triumphant week of shows at New York’s Beacon Theater that couldn’t have been better. But we all know what back pain is like. It’s more than anyone (except maybe one person in Washington) deserves.

Better that Paul rests up. He’s got a big west coast tour starting July 7th that will take him to Long Beach, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and so on. He can always circle back to Philly later this year.

Speedy recovery, Paul!

PS These classic rockers and soul singers are road warriors. Dionne Warwick last night –she’s 84. Ringo is out there touring at 85. The Stones are 300 years old and making a new album for a 2026 tour. Judy Collins doesn’t stop doing shows at 85. And there are more. We are the luckiest generation. 

 

Paul Simon Gets a Hero’s Welcome on Return to Beacon Theater from “Retirement,” Whoopi Goldberg Front and Center

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

