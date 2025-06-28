The Great Paul Simon Sidelined by “Chronic, Intense Back Pain” Requiring Minor Surgery, Cancels Two Shows in Philadelphia

I feel so bad for Paul Simon.

The masterful singer songwriter, age 83, has been felled by back pain. He says it’s unmanageable, so he’s canceled two shows in Philadelphia– tonight and tomorrow.

Simon just played a triumphant week of shows at New York’s Beacon Theater that couldn’t have been better. But we all know what back pain is like. It’s more than anyone (except maybe one person in Washington) deserves.

Better that Paul rests up. He’s got a big west coast tour starting July 7th that will take him to Long Beach, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and so on. He can always circle back to Philly later this year.

Speedy recovery, Paul!

PS These classic rockers and soul singers are road warriors. Dionne Warwick last night –she’s 84. Ringo is out there touring at 85. The Stones are 300 years old and making a new album for a 2026 tour. Judy Collins doesn’t stop doing shows at 85. And there are more. We are the luckiest generation.