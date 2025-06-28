Saturday, June 28, 2025
Benson Boone’s Sophomore Album, “American Heart,” A Colossal Sales Disappointment with Just 60,000 Sold Including Streaming

By Roger Friedman

As I predicted, Benson Boone’s sophomore album is a terrible flop.

“American Heart” sold just 60,000 copies in its debut. Half of those came from streaming.

Boone previously had — and still has — enormous hits with his single, “Beautiful Things,” and the album “Fireworks and Roller Blades.”

Each of those remain high on the charts more than a year after release.

But after “Beautiful Things,” the acrobatic Boone couldn’t muster another radio hit.

For this album, he’s struck out four times with singles that went nowhere.

“American Heart” is currently number 9 on iTunes but that chart updates slowly.

Boone and his team overestimated his prior success turning into a solid follow up. “American Heart” is pedestrian at best, and very short with just 10 songs at 30 minutes length. Not really a moment in music.

It may be time for Benson to put a shirt on, stop backflipping, and take his career seriously.

Meantime, Barbra Streisand’s new “Partners 2” duets album is at number 2. Bruce Springsteen’s $250 box set, “Tracks II,” is number 4. It retails around $250.

Class acts never go away.

