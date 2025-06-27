Friday, June 27, 2025
NYTimes Best Movies 21st Century: Four Black Films, No Woody Allen, Spike Lee, Meryl Streep, Almost No Oscar Winners

By Roger Friedman

Very interesting list from the New York Times.

They asked celebrities to name their top 10 films of the 21st century, and compiled a list of the top 100.

Unbelievably, “Parasite” is number 1.

The list tells some kind of story about culture and the Times. Like every newspaper and magazine list, there are glaring omissions.

Can it be considered a valid survey?

There are just four Black films: “Get Out,” “Moonlight,” “Black Panther” (way down at 97), and “12 Years a Slave.”

No films made by Spike Lee — “BlacKKKlansman,” “25th Hour,” and “Inside Man” are all missing. So are “Selma,” “Training Day,” “Fruitvale Station,” and “American Fiction.”

So are all of Woody Allen’s films including three classics: “Midnight in Paris,” “Vicki Cristina Barcelona,” and “Blue Jasmine.”

There’s no mention of the Oscar winning films from Miramax and The Weinstein Company. No “The King’s Speech,” “The Artist,” or “Chicago.” However, Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds” is there, along with “Amelie” and “Carol.” But great films like “Chocolat,” “The Cider House Rules,” and so on are omitted. I wonder why?

There’s one movie each from Steven Spielberg (“Minority Report”) and Pedro Almodovar (“Volver”).

Nothing with Meryl Streep is included. She’s considered our Best Actress, but “The Iron Lady” — for which she won an Oscar, “Doubt,” and “The Devil Wears Prada” — register no mentions.

And what about Oscar winning Best Pictures? Some are there. But along with “The King’s Speech,” “Chicago,” and “The Artist,” other MIA Best Pictures include “A Beautiful Mind,” “Crash,” and “American Beauty.” “Slumdog Millionaire” is absent, so are the three “Lord of the Rings” movies, “Argo,” and “Birdman.”

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

