“Spirit in the Sky” Singer Norman Greenbaum Makes a Cameo in First Ever Video for Famous One-Off Hit

Want to feel old? Fifty five years after his famous one off hit “Spirit in the Sky,” Norman Greenbaum makes a cameo in the first ever video for the song.

Oy vey. He finally looks like a Spirit in the Sky. (He’s 82.)

The video stars Connor Sherry and Abby Ryder Fortson.

Craft Recordings has issued a new vinyl (I may have the original). They’re streaming the song in Dolby Atmos.

The album produced no other hits in 1970, and Norman hever had another one.

Norman grew up Orthodox Jewish but was inspired by a Christian Tv show to write the song. He must have made a fortune from licensing fees over the last five decades. God bless.

This is a strange concept. It should have been a young boy with a yarmulke on his head wandering into a Baptist church and leading the choir. But no one asked me.