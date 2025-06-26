Thursday, June 26, 2025
Donate
Music

“Spirit in the Sky” Singer Norman Greenbaum Makes a Cameo in First Ever Video for Famous One-Off Hit

By Roger Friedman

Share

Want to feel old? Fifty five years after his famous one off hit “Spirit in the Sky,” Norman Greenbaum makes a cameo in the first ever video for the song.

Oy vey. He finally looks like a Spirit in the Sky. (He’s 82.)

The video stars Connor Sherry and Abby Ryder Fortson.

Craft Recordings has issued a new vinyl (I may have the original). They’re streaming the song in Dolby Atmos.

The album produced no other hits in 1970, and Norman hever had another one.

Norman grew up Orthodox Jewish but was inspired by a Christian Tv show to write the song. He must have made a fortune from licensing fees over the last five decades. God bless.

This is a strange concept. It should have been a young boy with a yarmulke on his head wandering into a Baptist church and leading the choir. But no one asked me.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com