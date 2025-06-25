Wednesday, June 25, 2025
New James Bond Movie Will Be Directed by…”Dune” Master Denis Villeneuve Wins the Plum Job, Now Who Will Be 007?

By Roger Friedman

The next James Bond movie will be directed by…drum roll..

Denis Villeueve! The French Canadian is the director of the “Dune” movies, “Arrival,” and many other hits.

Villeneuve won the prize over famous directors like Christopher Nolan and Alfonso Cuaron.

The next James Bond film comes from Amazon/MGM after Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson sold all the rights to Amazon for a reported $1 billion. Together, they produced a long run of hit Bond films following Barbara’s father, Albert “Cubby” Broccoli. (Wilson is her step brother).

The next question is, Who will play the famous spy? The new James Bond will have to reimagine the series since Daniel Craig’s Bond died at the end of “No Time to Die.” The new guy will be younger than Craig. Candidates include Aaron Taylor Johnson, Aaron Pierre, and Theo James.

Will the new Bond be not white? Not English? Not male? Villeneuve and producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman face a choice more difficult than playing a world leader. When Craig was announced, there was no social media to immediately pick him apart. The new actor will be immediately examined with the equivalent of an MRI.

My guess: he’s British and he’s white. And a ladies’ man. But only in the most politically correct way.

Stay tuned…

PS Let’s hope there’s no Bond Multiverse, with Craig, Pierce Brosnan, and Timothy Dalton appearing in a fever dream. And no interaction with space aliens. (Villeneuve after all, directed “Arrival.”)

