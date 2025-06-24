Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Donate

War Becomes Personal: RIP Naomi Shaanan, 73, A Lifelong Family Friend Killed By an Iranian Missile Yesterday in Israel

By Roger Friedman

Share

Eventually, the war comes to your door.

We had a shock in our family today. Naomi Shaanan, a remarkable person whom we’ve known since the late 70s, was killed by an Iranian missile that hit her seven story Beer Sheba apartment house, reducing it to rubble.

Naomi, who was 73, and three others died, hiding in the safe room of their apartment building. We are in shock.

A year ago, when the war was raging between Israel and Hamas, Naomi emailed me: “Hi Roger,” she wrote, “We are still here, frustrated as hell since we can’t get our dictator off our backs, devastated at the situation in Gaza, thankful for Prez. Biden’s care and hoping for improvement.”

On Tuesday morning, when the news broke that Beer Sheba was being bombed, I had a terrible feeling, especially looking at a gutted apartment house on the TV screen. I immediately emailed Naomi to make sure she was alright. When she didn’t answer, I got a terrible feeling that something was very wrong.

Naomi came from Israel to Connecticut in the late 70s as a foreign exchange student and lived with my family for some time while she attended the University of Bridgeport. I was away at college while she was in our house. My parents and younger brothers became enchanted with her, and she became the big sister. Later, as an adult, I really got to know her and came to appreciate her political commitment, bravery, and strength.

Naomi hated Netanyahu, whom she considered a warmonger. She was well known in Beer Sheba for her activism on behalf of the October 7th hostages. We’d like to think this was a random event, but it seems so focused. It doesn’t make sense. For years she was certain she was safe in Beer Sheba. But you’re not safe anywhere in a war. We are in tears. It’s really quite shocking when the distant headlines come lapping up at your own door.

We have other family and other friends in Israel, as do many. You convince yourself that nothing bad will happen to them. Naomi and my mother, who’s almost 91, spoke at least once a month. My mom was always begging her to come to America, but Israel was her home. Naomi’s friend in New York said to me tonight, “The safe room was lined with books. She always said she’d go there when something bad happened, and read, and wait.” We can only hope that’s the way her remarkable life ended. Naomi Shaanan will not be forgotten. Condolences to her brothers, friends, and comrades.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com