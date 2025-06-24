Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Kennedy Grandson Schlossberg Is On Cameo Giving Advice, Greetings for 100 Bucks, Taking Questions for $19.99

By Roger Friedman

I’m following up from last night.

It seems that JFK grandson Jack Schlossberg may have a way to make money, after all. He’s on Cameo.

Thousands of celebrities are on Cameo dispensing advice, good wishes, and personal observations all for a fee. The average price for these video greetings is around $100 whether you’re a movie star or influencer.

In a slow economy, Cameo is a great way to make pin money.

Well, Jack Schlossberg joined Cameo in May. He’s offering messages for $100. Or you can just ask him a question for $19.99.

He describes his account: “The People’s Princess is for the people. Whether is your GIRLFRIEND’S BIRTHDAY , your mom’s birthday, or any other day, I’m here for you !!”

One of Jack’s customers posted the video he sent her. Here’s the link. Satisfied customer @ruthyalope commented: “The video was longer than I expected and above exceeded my expectations. Jack was funny, witty, and gave insightful remarks. I was thoroughly pleased with my video and would buy again. So cool that he’s doing this! Thanks Jack!”

Here we are in the 21st century.

