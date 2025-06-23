Monday, June 23, 2025
Donate
Celebrity

Meryl Streep Is Just Like Us: Celebrates Birthday with Family At Berkshires Road House Eating Fried Chicken

By Roger Friedman

Share

Meryl Streep has three Oscars and is considered the best American actress by many.

But she’s just like us. She celebrated her birthday, a young 76, at a road house in the Berkshires eating fried chicken.

Her guests were daughter Gracie, son-in-law Mark Ronson, their kids, Henry Gummer aka Henry Wolfe, Meryl’s son, and what looks like Meryl’s ex husband, and father of her kids, sculptor Don Gummer.

Not present: Martin Short, Meryl’s bff and rumored bf and co-star from “Only Murders in the Building.”

The location was a roadhouse called Hy’s in the Berkshires, just over the Massachusetts line from Connecticut. That’s where the family has their summer home.

Hy’s Fried is known for its chicken. Outside, the modest sign offers Dining Dancing Cocktails.

What luck that this Twitter poster happened to be in the restaurant before paparazzi found out what was going on. Today, Hy’s will be overrun with them, which will wreck the chances of seeing celebrities there again. Don’t expect to see Meryl– she and family traveled an hour for the culinary experience. It’s not like they’re hanging around in the area!

Anyway, Happy Birthday to Meryl, who’s been a taking a break from movies and having fun after having an extraordinary career. She’s just shot the sequel to “The Devil Wears Prada” and is reportedly thinking of doing another “Mamma Mia” movie. A fourth Oscar before she’s done? Without a doubt.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com