Meryl Streep Is Just Like Us: Celebrates Birthday with Family At Berkshires Road House Eating Fried Chicken

Meryl Streep has three Oscars and is considered the best American actress by many.

But she’s just like us. She celebrated her birthday, a young 76, at a road house in the Berkshires eating fried chicken.

Her guests were daughter Gracie, son-in-law Mark Ronson, their kids, Henry Gummer aka Henry Wolfe, Meryl’s son, and what looks like Meryl’s ex husband, and father of her kids, sculptor Don Gummer.

Not present: Martin Short, Meryl’s bff and rumored bf and co-star from “Only Murders in the Building.”

The location was a roadhouse called Hy’s in the Berkshires, just over the Massachusetts line from Connecticut. That’s where the family has their summer home.

Hy’s Fried is known for its chicken. Outside, the modest sign offers Dining Dancing Cocktails.

What luck that this Twitter poster happened to be in the restaurant before paparazzi found out what was going on. Today, Hy’s will be overrun with them, which will wreck the chances of seeing celebrities there again. Don’t expect to see Meryl– she and family traveled an hour for the culinary experience. It’s not like they’re hanging around in the area!

Anyway, Happy Birthday to Meryl, who’s been a taking a break from movies and having fun after having an extraordinary career. She’s just shot the sequel to “The Devil Wears Prada” and is reportedly thinking of doing another “Mamma Mia” movie. A fourth Oscar before she’s done? Without a doubt.

The way I went to this fried chicken restaurant in the middle of nowhere for dinner yesterday and it was completely empty but 15 min later Meryl Streep, Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer walked in while I was stuffing my face ……… pic.twitter.com/WQQkhOj2UC — (@gellowmold) June 22, 2025