Jack Schlossberg Threatens to Disrupt Set of Ryan Murphy’s Movie About Late Uncle JFK Jr and Wife Carolyn Bessette

Caroline Kennedy’s son, Jack Schlossberg, is becoming more and more unhinged on social media.

Charming and wacky at first, Schlossberg has wheeled out several posts a day attacking many people in politics who deserved it but also innocent bystanders including cousins like Kerry Kennedy, daughter of the late Senator Robert F. Kennedy. (He’s also attacked cousin Maria Shriver’s actor son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, for not speaking up about Trump.)

Schlossberg has been really vicious about Kerry’s brother, Robert Kennedy Jr., making solid points about his lack of credentials and anti-vaccine stance. Jack’s enmity toward Kerry makes no sense since she and many of her siblings have also denounced RFK Jr’s politics to the extreme.

In a recent video, Jack says: “Hi everyone. Do you think the NY Post or my cousins should intimidate me into being quiet?”

The reference was to Kerry Kennedy selling a book about her mother and family for a reported $1 million. This sent Schlossberg over the edge.

Lately, Schlossberg has become focused on the TV miniseries Ryan Murphy is making about the late John Kennedy Jr. — Jack’s uncle — and his late wife, Carolyn.

Schlossberg already pounced on Murphy, calling the series “grotesque.” Now he’s posted pictures of the actor playing JFK, Jr, writing: “See you on set, Ryan.”

While the TV miniseries is tabloid fodder and no doubt trashy, this may have gone too far.

But nothing seems to constrain Schlossberg from saying what he thinks. He has nothing to lose. He has no job and lots of money. He posts his videos as he travels around the country unfettered by real world problems like supporting himself. Lately he’s been driving around the American Southwest by himself, sending out video messages from a truck.

When the Jack Schlossberg videos began, they were indeed quirky. But as they became more and more eccentric, fans started referring to him as a definite relative of Jackie Kennedy’s Bouvier cousins of lore, the famous Beale sisters of “Grey Gardens.”

Quite the contrary. Schlossberg is incredibly bright and articulate. He graduated from Yale, then picked up post graduate degrees from Harvard in Law and Business. He’s passed the New York state bar.

A couple of times in the last year, Schlossberg suddenly disappeared from social media. The consensus was that his mother, Caroline, a former US ambassador, and his dad, who pioneered public video displays before anyone, had intervened.

But each time, Schlossberg eventually bounced back. The last time, he claimed he was starting a live YouTube channel any minute, He also refrained, for a short time, from political diatribes. But hiatus ended, and now Schlossberg has been endorsing social, antisemitic New York City mayor candidate Zohar Mamdani.

That endorsement has launched a new round of videos barbs. One follower chastised him, noting that Jack’s father is Jewish. Schlossberg hit back right away, saying in effect, that didn’t matter. (Schlossberg himself has often claimed the Irish side of his family.)

The videos and posts are getting more and more disturbing, culminating in these last two about Murphy’s movie. (There’s also a kind of Travis Bickle element recently, with Schlossberg shearing off his curly locks down to a severe buzz cut and appearing unshaven.) There’s clearly something going on but the fact that Jack is 32 and an adult would prevent his parents from stopping him unless he agreed. After a lot of laughs, however, it does feel like Schlossberg is in trouble.