Monday, June 23, 2025
Donate
CelebrityMusic

Exclusive: Rock Star Stevie van Zandt Knocked Out of a Few European Springsteen Shows with Appendicitis Surgery

By Roger Friedman

Share

Yes, even rock stars are human.

Little Steven van Zandt is taking a few days off from Bruce Springsteen’s European tour.

The reason? Appendicitis. He’s gotten his Appendix removed in Spain. Very glamorous!

(They’re in Spain. I thought it was too much gazpacho!)

“I thought it was food poisoning,” Stevie emailed me. “I’ll miss a few shows and hopefully be back for Milan. Thank everybody for all their good wishes.”

Little Steven is perhaps the most important “side man” in rock history so we need him to make a safe and speedy recovery!

The downtime will give Stevie a chance to listen to “Tracks II,” the boxed set coming out on Friday from Bruce, et al. There seven albums, 83 tracks, a big book, and a lot of outstanding music. Fans are going to go nuts when they embrace this material.

At least Stevie will be back in good shape for his Disciples of Soul, everyone’s guilty pleasure!

PS After I published this, Stevie wrote on X:
“Got a sharp pain in my stomach, thought it was food poisoning, turned out to be appendicitis. Got lucky with an exceptional hospital in San Sebastian. Operation was a complete success and I’m hoping to get back on stage for at least one of the shows in Milan. Thank you all for all the good vibes. See you soon.”

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com