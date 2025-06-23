Exclusive: Rock Star Stevie van Zandt Knocked Out of a Few European Springsteen Shows with Appendicitis Surgery

Yes, even rock stars are human.

Little Steven van Zandt is taking a few days off from Bruce Springsteen’s European tour.

The reason? Appendicitis. He’s gotten his Appendix removed in Spain. Very glamorous!

(They’re in Spain. I thought it was too much gazpacho!)

“I thought it was food poisoning,” Stevie emailed me. “I’ll miss a few shows and hopefully be back for Milan. Thank everybody for all their good wishes.”

Little Steven is perhaps the most important “side man” in rock history so we need him to make a safe and speedy recovery!

The downtime will give Stevie a chance to listen to “Tracks II,” the boxed set coming out on Friday from Bruce, et al. There seven albums, 83 tracks, a big book, and a lot of outstanding music. Fans are going to go nuts when they embrace this material.

At least Stevie will be back in good shape for his Disciples of Soul, everyone’s guilty pleasure!

PS After I published this, Stevie wrote on X:

“Got a sharp pain in my stomach, thought it was food poisoning, turned out to be appendicitis. Got lucky with an exceptional hospital in San Sebastian. Operation was a complete success and I’m hoping to get back on stage for at least one of the shows in Milan. Thank you all for all the good vibes. See you soon.”

