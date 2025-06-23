Corporate Cousins Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise Have “Surprise” Meeting in London at “F1” Premiere

No, Virginia, there is no Santa Claus.

Earlier today in London, there was a “surprise” meeting of superstars.

Tom Cruise, who had nothing else to do, went to the premiere of “F1” to get some pictures taken with Brad Pitt.

The two stars haven’t really been seen together since they both appeared in “Interview with the Vampire” back in 1922.

Look how happy they are!

The pair share producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who made this movie and many of Cruise’s. They also have in common director Joseph Kosinski. Also, Warner Bros — where Tom has a new, big deal — is releasing “F1” with Apple.

Other than all that, it was a totally random moment.

There are no coincidences. I think L. Ron Hubbard said that.

This was more orchestrated than the Royal Philharmonic.