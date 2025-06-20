Charts: Mariah Carey Leaves Top 100 After 2 Strange Weeks, Benson Boone Struggles with 10 Song 30 Minute Album

So that’s the end of “Type Dangerous.”

Mariah Carey’s surprise single dropped two weeks ago. Her fans gamed iTunes and sent the song — whose title made no sense — to number 1 for several hours. Then it lingered in the top 10 for few days.

But reality bites: “Type Dangerous” was as threatening as a baby lamb. Total sales were 23,000, only 5.000 of those were actual downloads. The rest was streaming that came from the fans hitting the button over and over.

Now “Type Dangerous” is off the top 100. An ignominious ending to a strange story. This is should be a lesson for Mariah. Do not release an album with more of this stuff or your heart will be broken. You can do better than this. Make the album a vocal showcase.

Benson Boone released his sophomore album last night. “American Heart” is just 30 minutes long with 10 short tracks. It debuted on iTunes this morning at number 4. Five of the 10 tracks were already known to fans. This was a mistake. Tears, again, alas. “American Heart” will need a valve replacement soon.