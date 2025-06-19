Friday, June 20, 2025
Donate
BusinessMovies

Wes Anderson’s “The Phoenician Scheme” May Be Director’s Lowest Box Office Since 2007’s “The Darjeeling Limited”

By Roger Friedman

Share

Wes Anderson’s “The Phoenician Scheme” may be setting a record for the eccentric director.

With a box office so far of $14.3 million, “Phoenician” may be his lowest domestic gross since “The Darjeeling Limited” in 2007.

All that stands between “Phoenician” and “Limited” is 2021’s “The French Dispatch” with $16.1 million.

Anderson’s highest gross ever was eleven years ago with “The Grand Budapest Hotel” at almost $60 million.

What happened here? Lack of interest. No one knew what the movie was about, and Benicio del Toro is best used in supporting roles, not lead. He didn’t draw an audience.

But the failure of “Phoenician” wasn’t del Toro’s fault. Anderson must accept the fact that you can’t make one twee movie after another. They’ve all blended together. For a while his whimsy worked. He had a good run from 2001-2014. But the audience moved on.

You could tell Focus Features wasn’t looking for a lot of reviews ahead of release. I was offered three screenings, all at 10am. That is not a good sign. The film got a mixed 78% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes who went at that ungodly hour, but just a 70% from the audience.

Maybe I’ll see “Phoenician” on streaming, or at the end of the year.

One interesting note: Anderson’s money guy is Steve Rales, whose stepdaughter, Amaryllis, is RFK Jr’s daughter in law and ran his presidential campaign. Keep that in mind for “Jeopardy!”

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com