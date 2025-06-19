JFK Grandson Jack Schlossberg Accuses TV Producer Ryan Murphy of Profiting in a “Grotesque Way” from Lives of Uncle JFK Jr and Carolyn Bessette

Jack Schlossberg is outraged and this time you can’t blame him.

The son of Caroline Kennedy is taking TV producer Ryan Murphy to task over a new series he’s shooting about Jack’s uncle John Kennedy Jr and his wife Carolyn Bessette.

The pair died in a horrific plane crash along with Carolyn’s sister on July 16, 1999. John was piloting the private plane which went into the ocean near Martha’s Vineyard.

Murphy, Schlossberg, says, has not asked anyone’s permission to make the series. Caroline must be livid, and the Bessettes horrified, that Murphy would turn their tragedy into tabloid fodder.

But this week there have been photographs over all the local NY media showing the actors playing John and Carolyn. The show looks very low rent, like the worst Lifetime spectacle. But it’s for FX, which is disappointing to say the least.

Murphy has managed to rope in quality names for the production including Max Winkler, director, son of Henry, plus Alessandro Nivola, Grace Gummer, and Naomi Watts. The series is called “American Love Story,” and is set for 2026.