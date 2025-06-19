Thursday, June 19, 2025
How Much Does Trump Hate the Kennedys? He’s Wrecked the Kennedy Center, Now He’s Paved Over Jackie’s Rose Garden

By Roger Friedman

How much does Trump hate the Kennedys?

We already know he’s destroyed the Kennedy Center, named for the late president John F. Kennedy.

He took over as CEO, fired almost everyone, cancelled any shows that would address race, gender, or actual history. Subscriptions are down, ticket sales are way off, and he intends to make the sedate arts institution look like Catherine the Great’s summer palace.

Today, Trump paved over Jackie Kennedy’s famous rose garden. Four years ago he tasked Melania with getting rid of the roses and removing all the charm. Now the lawn is gone so that the White House backyard looks like tacky Mar-a-Lago.

No one stops him, no conservancy or historical organization. No elected officials say a word. Trump’s march of destruction continues in all corners.

