Watch: Jeremy Allen White as the Boss, Bruce Springsteen, in First Trailer for “Deliver Me from Nowhere”

I first reported about a Bruce Springsteen movie about the album, “Nebraska,” in January 2023.

Look how far that’s come. Now Scott Cooper’s “Deliver Me from Nowhere” is getting ready for fall release.

Jeremy Allen White, who became a sensation in “The Bear,” plays the Boss. Can he pull it off?

The rest of the cast includes Jeremy Strong as Springsteen’s long-time confidant and manager, Jon Landau; Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan; Stephen Graham as Springsteen’s father, Doug; Odessa Young as love interest, Faye; Gaby Hoffman as Springsteen’s mom, Adele; Marc Maron as Chuck Plotkin; and David Krumholtz as Columbia executive, Al Teller.

The trailer is below. Release date is October 24th.