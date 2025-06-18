Broadway Box Office Drops $6.5 Mil With Clooney, Denzel Gone, But Post-Tony Awards “Hamilton” Jumps Back to $2 Mil Week

The numbers are in for the first Broadway post- Tony Awards.

The total dropped over $6.5 million because on the afternoon of the Tonys, both “Othello” and “Good Night and Good Luck” closed up shop.

Charging $900 a ticket didn’t get either show a Tony Award, but the participants cashed out big time. Denzel Washington and George Clooney made coin and left town happy.

On the other hand, post-Tony effect was strong for a couple of shows. “Hamilton,” now 10 years old, jumped back over $2 million for the week based on its amazing anniversary performance on the Tony Awards.

Newly minted Best Musical “Maybe Happy Ending” had its best week, with $1.2 million. Best Play, “Purpose,” also had its best week selling out 95% of its tickets. The Pulitzer Prize didn’t hurt either.

A big winner from the Tonys is “Just in Time,” the Bobby Darin musical starring Jonathan Groff. The star’s performance on the show drove ticket sales to 103% of capacity.

The kooky “Oh Mary” also jumped to its highest week so far. Cole Escola, looking a cross between Amy Adams and Bernadette Peters — and a little Red Riding Hood — was certainly the most off beat character on the Tonys. People are flocking to the comedy to see him/them/someone play Mary Todd Lincoln like you’ve never seen her before!

The first post-Tony entry on Broadway is “Hacks” star Jean Smart in a one woman play called “Call Me Izzy.” Smart got great reviews in a low key opening last week. Sales are so-so which means you can get tickets at the TKTS booths. It’s a short run, so hurry!