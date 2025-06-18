Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Theater

Broadway Box Office Drops $6.5 Mil With Clooney, Denzel Gone, But Post-Tony Awards "Hamilton" Jumps Back to $2 Mil Week

By Roger Friedman

The numbers are in for the first Broadway post- Tony Awards.

The total dropped over $6.5 million because on the afternoon of the Tonys, both “Othello” and “Good Night and Good Luck” closed up shop.

Charging $900 a ticket didn’t get either show a Tony Award, but the participants cashed out big time. Denzel Washington and George Clooney made coin and left town happy.

On the other hand, post-Tony effect was strong for a couple of shows. “Hamilton,” now 10 years old, jumped back over $2 million for the week based on its amazing anniversary performance on the Tony Awards.

Newly minted Best Musical “Maybe Happy Ending” had its best week, with $1.2 million. Best Play, “Purpose,” also had its best week selling out 95% of its tickets. The Pulitzer Prize didn’t hurt either.

A big winner from the Tonys is “Just in Time,” the Bobby Darin musical starring Jonathan Groff. The star’s performance on the show drove ticket sales to 103% of capacity.

The kooky “Oh Mary” also jumped to its highest week so far. Cole Escola, looking a cross between Amy Adams and Bernadette Peters — and a little Red Riding Hood — was certainly the most off beat character on the Tonys. People are flocking to the comedy to see him/them/someone play Mary Todd Lincoln like you’ve never seen her before!

The first post-Tony entry on Broadway is “Hacks” star Jean Smart in a one woman play called “Call Me Izzy.” Smart got great reviews in a low key opening last week. Sales are so-so which means you can get tickets at the TKTS booths. It’s a short run, so hurry!

Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

