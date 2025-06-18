Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Donate
BusinessMovies

Brad Pitt’s “F1” Opens to 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, Slow Advance Ticket Sales Despite Publicity Hoopla in Times Square

By Roger Friedman

Share

Brad Pitt’s “F1” got a big publicity boost this week in New York.

Apple and Warner Bros took over Times Square on Monday with a big red carpet featuring Pitt and the cast, not to mention real F1 drivers and race cars.

We all saw it on TV. That was followed by a huge Radio City screening. Influencers were out in force, and then took to social media like bees to honey. They all loved it. Sources tell me the movie reminded them of Robert Redford in “The Natural.” That sounds promising.

On Rotten Tomatoes the reviewers right now is 87%. But even the fresh reviews include misgivings about the plot. Mostly, everyone likes the racing — and, of course, Brad is a Movie Star.

The biggest problem now is selling tickets. “F1” opens on Thursday, June 26th in previews, and IMAX theaters in the big markets are very well sold already.

But by Saturday, June 28th, there are plenty of tickets to be found in Standard and Dolby theaters. Of course, IMAX is the place for “F1” undoubtedly, but the regular theaters have to fill up, too. So far they’re not popping. But maybe by the time people can concentrate on that weekend, tickets will take off.

 

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com