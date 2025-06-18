Brad Pitt’s “F1” Opens to 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, Slow Advance Ticket Sales Despite Publicity Hoopla in Times Square

Brad Pitt’s “F1” got a big publicity boost this week in New York.

Apple and Warner Bros took over Times Square on Monday with a big red carpet featuring Pitt and the cast, not to mention real F1 drivers and race cars.

We all saw it on TV. That was followed by a huge Radio City screening. Influencers were out in force, and then took to social media like bees to honey. They all loved it. Sources tell me the movie reminded them of Robert Redford in “The Natural.” That sounds promising.

On Rotten Tomatoes the reviewers right now is 87%. But even the fresh reviews include misgivings about the plot. Mostly, everyone likes the racing — and, of course, Brad is a Movie Star.

The biggest problem now is selling tickets. “F1” opens on Thursday, June 26th in previews, and IMAX theaters in the big markets are very well sold already.

But by Saturday, June 28th, there are plenty of tickets to be found in Standard and Dolby theaters. Of course, IMAX is the place for “F1” undoubtedly, but the regular theaters have to fill up, too. So far they’re not popping. But maybe by the time people can concentrate on that weekend, tickets will take off.