Chris Martin, Leon Thomas Celebrate Grammy Chief Harvey Mason, Jr. and Producer Ben Winston, Plus NY Filmmakers Get a Toast

By Roger Friedman
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Buckner/Variety/REX Shutterstock (5412265ru) Chris Martin - Coldplay American Music Awards, Show, Los Angeles, America - 22 Nov 2015

Big day yesterday for the kings of the Grammys.

Recording Academy president Harvey Mason, Jr. and ultra successful producer Ben Winston were serenaded by superstars at a private luncheon here in New York.

Entertainment came from Coldplay’s Chris Martin, and breakout star Leon Thomas. Chris brought along son Moses, and evidently they were seen walking from the event when it was over.

Mason and Winston were toasted by all the grand poobahs of the record industry for their philanthropy and a job well done.

Alas, there are no photos or videos from the event. I’m told it was so hush hush that the guests were made to tape over the camera on their phones — just like at the San Vicente Bungalows in Los Angeles. No pictures. And no social media, either. My spy says there were signs on each table warning everyone to stay off Instagram, Facebook, etc.

Me? I went to vote for mayor, etc downtown. And then I went to Gracie Mansion for the annual Made in NY cocktail party honoring several celebs including the hilarious Tracy Morgan and the terrific director Darren Aronofsky.

My friend, Pat Swinney Kaufman, put on a great show celebrating filmmakers from New York who make their films here. And even though skies threatened the outdoor event, and it was pretty cold, Made in NY is always a warm reminder of New York as the movie hub of the universe. Everyone wants to film here –and especially on my block!

And no, I didn’t wear the I Voted Early sticker I was given, just to keep things calm!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

