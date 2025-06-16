Monday, June 16, 2025
“Naked Gun” Is Back, With Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson, and CCH Pounder, But Not Creator David Zucker

By Roger Friedman

“Naked Gun” is back.

This time, the classic comedy is rebooted by Akiva Schaffer and Seth MacFarlane.

But it’s without creator David Zucker, who told TMZ recently he won’t be seeing it.

The trailer is below. Liam Neeson plays Frank Drebin, Jr. son of the Leslie Nielsen character. Pamela Anderson and the great CCH Pounder co-star.

It looks like a paint by numbers version of the original “Naked Gun.” Funny? Sure. Groundbreaking? No.

Why do studios do this stuff? Now Zucker should go reboot “Ted,” call it “Fred.”

