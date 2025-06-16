Monday, June 16, 2025
Beatles 2.0: Drummer Zak Starkey, Son of Ringo, Announces Single with Vocals by Sean Ono Lennon, James McCartney (Listen)

By Roger Friedman

This is just what we needed this morning.

Drummer Zak Starkey, son of Ringo Starr and formerly with The Who, has announced a new single.

Under the name Masters of the Cosmos, he’s posted a clip from “Rip Off,” featuring vocals by Sean Ono Lennon and James McCartney.

Zak says it sounds nothing like the Beatles, but it does because who else was it going to sound like? It’s the Beatles 2.0 and Zak, we’ll take it.

Says the proficient drummer: “It’s like Mantra of the Cosmos with them in it. It’s Sean of the Cosmos and James of the Cosmos, it’s still my band.”

This may be a one off thing. Sean and James have collaborated on a couple of songs earlier. All they need now is Dhani Harrison and Julian Lennon, and we’re all set.

A nice moment. Will it be released for real?

