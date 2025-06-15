Will Smith Wants Us to Know He Loves “Pretty Girls” In Video, But So Far No One’s Buying the Project

Will Smith wants us to know he loves “Pretty Girls” in a new, kind of ridiculous video.

The song has only 113K streams. And 528K plays on YouTube.

What is Will trying to tell us? He’s single and free to mingle despite being married still to Jada? That would be, um, a slap in face, no?

In March, Will released a new album, “Based on a True Story,” which flopped like a flounder.

Presented here, for your infotainment: