Where is Barron? Missing from Photo of “Surprise” Birthday, Father’s Day Celebration for Trump with Almost All Children

Where is Barron Trump?

The 19 year old was missing from a picture posted by evil daughter in law Lara Trump from a birthday photo taken yesterday of Donald and his brood. It’s also Father’s Day, Barron.

In the picture: the Brothers Karamazov Don Jr and Eric, Lara, Don’s girlfriend Bettina Anderson (she’s the one with the teeth sharper than Mack the Knife), and even Tiffany and husband. No Ivanka and Jared, because they stay as far away as possible to avoid becoming Super Pariahs. They are already Regular Pariahs.

Barron was also missing from viewing the ‘perade’ yesterday even though his mother, Melania, or her double, was forced to sit through the spectacle in rain and high humidity. Eric was also there, although his eyes were abnormally vacant.

If Barron isn’t with Melania, where is he? Alone in Trump Tower? Locked up in Bedminster? With his fictitious girlfriend?

Now that Barron has finished the school year it’s worth asking why he was almost never seen on campus or in class. There wasn’t a peep about him on social media. It’s not possible. Did he even attend class in person?

Maybe Barron was home, turning his computer on and off.