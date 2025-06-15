Sunday, June 15, 2025
Where is Barron? Missing from Photo of “Surprise” Birthday, Father’s Day Celebration for Trump with Almost All Children

By Roger Friedman

Where is Barron Trump?

The 19 year old was missing from a picture posted by evil daughter in law Lara Trump from a birthday photo taken yesterday of Donald and his brood. It’s also Father’s Day, Barron.

In the picture: the Brothers Karamazov Don Jr and Eric, Lara, Don’s girlfriend Bettina Anderson (she’s the one with the teeth sharper than Mack the Knife), and even Tiffany and husband. No Ivanka and Jared, because they stay as far away as possible to avoid becoming Super Pariahs. They are already Regular Pariahs.

Barron was also missing from viewing the ‘perade’ yesterday even though his mother, Melania, or her double, was forced to sit through the spectacle in rain and high humidity. Eric was also there, although his eyes were abnormally vacant.

If Barron isn’t with Melania, where is he? Alone in Trump Tower? Locked up in Bedminster? With his fictitious girlfriend?

Now that Barron has finished the school year it’s worth asking why he was almost never seen on campus or in class. There wasn’t a peep about him on social media. It’s not possible. Did he even attend class in person?

Maybe Barron was home, turning his computer on and off.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

