Trump: Don’t Rain on My ‘Perade’ — Rain, 75% Humidity Will Cause His Makeup to Run, Soldiers Will Be Soaked for No Reason

Donald Trump appeals to his base because he’s illiterate.

Proof: he can’t spell the word ‘parade.’ See below. This morning he posted to Truth Social and made it ‘perade’ with an e.

It’s not the first time Trump has misspelled words in his posts. It’s not like spell correct did it, either.

Trump may think a rainy parade is fun, but it won’t be for all the soldiers marching for his birthday — many against their wishes. Not only is rain expected but the humidity is 75%. Imagine marching in those conditions for no reason. This is Trump not caring about the military at all. They’ll be soaked inside and out. Trump, however, will be in AC. Otherwise, his makeup will run!