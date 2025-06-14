Saturday, June 14, 2025
Donate
BusinessMoviesMusic

Final Reckoning for “Mission Impossible”: Latest Tom Cruise Chapter Will Finish Fifth of 8 Movies with $400 Mil Budget

By Roger Friedman

Share

It’s the Final Reckoning for “Mission Impossible.”

Despite a $400 mil budget — at least — and a dizzying amount of promotion, the last “MI” movie will not wind up the biggest hit.

“Final Reckoning” looks like it will come in at number 5 of the 8 movies.

Right now, box office is at $158 million and in decline. “FR” would have to make another $20 million to move up on the list to number 4.

The lowest box office for “MI” was the third installment, back in 2006. That one earned just $133 million.

Only three of the films broke the $200 million mark, with a fourth — “Rogue Nation” — coming close at $195 million. The big ones are “Fallout,” “Ghost Protocol,” and the 2nd chapter which had no subtitle.

So, a another “MI” under the present regime? Unlikely. I’ll be there will be five years before a reboot.

Meantime, there’s a cool documentary on Vimeo about “Mission Impossible” composer Lalo Schifrin. He’s still very much alive. Schifrin wrote the famous “MI” theme, a lot of others including the classic theme for “Mannix.” (We never did figure out how the “MI” theme got licensed to Etsy last year!)

No “Mission Impossible” In 2024, But The Famous Theme Music Has Been Licensed for TV Commercials

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com