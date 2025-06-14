Final Reckoning for “Mission Impossible”: Latest Tom Cruise Chapter Will Finish Fifth of 8 Movies with $400 Mil Budget

It’s the Final Reckoning for “Mission Impossible.”

Despite a $400 mil budget — at least — and a dizzying amount of promotion, the last “MI” movie will not wind up the biggest hit.

“Final Reckoning” looks like it will come in at number 5 of the 8 movies.

Right now, box office is at $158 million and in decline. “FR” would have to make another $20 million to move up on the list to number 4.

The lowest box office for “MI” was the third installment, back in 2006. That one earned just $133 million.

Only three of the films broke the $200 million mark, with a fourth — “Rogue Nation” — coming close at $195 million. The big ones are “Fallout,” “Ghost Protocol,” and the 2nd chapter which had no subtitle.

So, a another “MI” under the present regime? Unlikely. I’ll be there will be five years before a reboot.

Meantime, there’s a cool documentary on Vimeo about “Mission Impossible” composer Lalo Schifrin. He’s still very much alive. Schifrin wrote the famous “MI” theme, a lot of others including the classic theme for “Mannix.” (We never did figure out how the “MI” theme got licensed to Etsy last year!)