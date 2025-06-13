Fans Send 13 Beach Boys, 7 Albums to iTunes Top 100, And Mike Love Grieves By Coming to New York to Get An Award

First the good news: as a tribute to Brian Wilson, fans have sent 13 Beach Boys singles to the iTunes Top 100.

They’ve also sent 5 Beach Boys albums and 2 Brian Wilson albums to the top of the albums chart. “God Only Knows” is the number 1 single, and “Pet Sounds” is the number 1 album.

But fans are missing out on Brian’s solo albums, “Love and Mercy,” and “Imagination.” They’re also not picking up the Beach Boys’ “Holland” and “Surf’s Up.” The title track of the latter is a masterpiece.

Brian’s cousin Mike Love and sometime co-songwriter– who he loathed — and who sued him long ago — grieved in his own special way last night. The day after Brian died, Mike showed up to get an award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame. And he performed. The man has no shame. He proved only the good die young. What a tool.



(His appearance reminded me of when Joseph Jackson brought a Michael Jackson impersonator to the BET AWards in 2009 four days after Michael died.)