Melania Trump On Cover of Vanity Fair? New Editor “Real Housewives of Mar-a-Lago” to Staff, Also Joe Rogan

By Roger Friedman

Melania Trump may actually be granted her wish, sort of.

Everyone knows Melania is furious she hasn’t been on the cover of Vogue. She’s the only first lady they’ve ignored. Jill Bide, Michelle Obama, and Hillary Clinton have often had that distinction.

Now the new editor of Vanity Fair, an unknown named Mark Guiducci, could make Melania’s dream come true. Guiducci, according to sources, told the staff at a meeting this week that he wanted to feature “The Real Housewives of Mar-a-Lago.”

He also said Joe Rogan, conservative podcaster, would be a good subject as well.

This might fall in line with Wintour’s recent visit to the White House. She and a couple of fashion execs met with Chief of Staff Susie Wiles to discuss the huge tariffs Trump has placed on their products. For Wintour to even set up such a meeting is unusual considering her fealty to the Democrats.

But Wintour is a practical person. Vanity Fair is fading. If she could horse trade a fawning cover of Melania for lower tariffs, she’d do it in a minute.

Melania did appear on the cover of February 2017 Mexico Vanity Fair. The picture showed her dining on diamonds.

Meantime, insiders say Conde Nast employees are furious over the Guiducci hiring. Wintour, they say, interviewed 50 more qualified candidates to be global editor but had no intention of hiring them. They say she always knew that Guiducci, who has only had Vogue bylines about Anna, would be her choice. Some are claiming his hiring is in violation of HR rules.

And what is Guiducci’s salary? As of June 7th, the job was still being advertised for $136K- $166K. I wrote about it in April and the ad is still up. Since Graydon Carter used to make $2 million, and Radhika Jones must have been paid $500K a year, this is bargain basement.

