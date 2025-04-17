Thursday, April 17, 2025
Wanna Be the New Editor of Vanity Fair? Job Offered at $166K, Far Below Past Salary of $2 Million

By Roger Friedman

Things aren’t going so well at Vanity Fair.

Publisher Conde Nast is offering the job of Global Editor for a max salary of $166,000.

That’s well below the reported $2-to-$3 million legendary editor Graydon Carter was earning when he left the magazine 7 years ago.

When he began the job in 1992, Carter reportedly began with $600,000 a year.

This week, an ad popped up for the position on employment sites after current editor Radhika Jones announced she was leaving.

The position, which is new, covers not just the US edition, but all of them around the world. You also report to the mercurial Anna Wintour.

In their respective heydays, Tina Brown and then Carter made millions and had perks as Donald Trump would say, “The likes of which you’ve never seen.”

That included car and driver, all expenses paid, travel everywhere, and low cost mortgages. Plus a lot of foie gras.

Now the new salary would be enough to get a MetroCard, take one cab a week, and eat at Junior’s Deli.

A dozen years ago, my editor at Forbes Magazine asked me, “This isn’t your full time job, is it?” That’s publishing, you know. If Conde Nast could find a volunteer for the Vanity Fair position, they’d be thrilled!

Roger Friedman
