Mel Brooks, Almost 99, Set for “Spaceballs” Sequel Playing His Original Character, Release When He’s 101 (Watch Video!)

The great and amazing Mel Brooks is turning 99 years old on June 28th.

He just announced he will reprise his original character of Yogurt in a sequel to his hit, “Spaceballs” on its 40th anniversary.

Remember, at the end of “Spaceballs,” there’s a card that reads: “Coming soon Spaceballs: The Search for Money.” It’s taken all this time, but they’re doing it!

Bill Pullman and Rick Moranis, who were in the original film, will return as well. Moranis is coming out of retirement.

The movie is set for release in two years when Mel could be 101 years old.

Brooks is famous for playing the 20 Thousand Year Old Man with Carl Reiner in a classic stand up routine. Now it may come to fruition.

The new “Spaceballs” is directed by Josh Greenbaum from a script by Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez, and Josh Gad.

The likelihood is that Gad will play the John Candy role of Barf (or his son) from the original movie.

While the title, plot details, and rest of cast are being kept under wraps, the film has been described by those who have not yet read the script as “A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film.”

Everything must now be done to make Mel makes this premiere. Put him in a Ziploc bag, freeze him, bubble wrap him. He’s a national treasure!