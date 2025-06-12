Bruce Springsteen Drops Burt Bacharach-Influenced “Sunday Love,” Subtle Nod to Etta James Classic

Where is Dusty Springfield when we need her?

Or, for that matter, Etta James?

The latest Bruce Springsteen release from June 27’s “Tracks II” box set would be covered by her in a minute.

“Sunday Love” is the song Burt Bacharach and Hal David never wrote. It’s also a subtle nod to Etta James’s “Sunday Kind of Love.” It’s a laid back, jazzy totally 60s number that shows Bruce in a wistful way. It’s his most coverable song since “Fire” and “Because the Night.” If I were Adele, I’d record it right now and put it out for summer. (Also, if I were Adele, I’d be working on an album.)

Bruce has released five tracks from the box set, each has been terrific. So looking forward to spending a summer with “Tracks II.”