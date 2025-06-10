Mick Jagger Celebrates the 40th Anniversary of His Only Record with David Bowie, from Live Aid, Also Salutes Sly Stone

This summer will mark the 40th anniversary of Live Aid.

At the end of the night, Mick Jagger and David Bowie performed the Motown classic, “Dancing in the Street,” by Martha and the Vandellas. Afterwards they recorded and released it as a single.

For the anniversary there’s a remastered version on streaming and you buy it on amazon in a collector’s edition.

Mick just posted it. As he says, what a shame he and Bowie didn’t do more together. Musically, that is.

We had such a laugh doing Dancing in the Street with both the song recorded in the studio and the video done in one day. Remarkable how we pulled it off really. The video is hilarious to watch now. We enjoyed camping it up and trying to impersonate each other’s moves, making it… pic.twitter.com/0HWeTFk1id — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) June 10, 2025

Mick also saluted Sly Stone: