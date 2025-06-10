Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Donate
Music

Mick Jagger Celebrates the 40th Anniversary of His Only Record with David Bowie, from Live Aid, Also Salutes Sly Stone

By Roger Friedman

Share

This summer will mark the 40th anniversary of Live Aid.

At the end of the night, Mick Jagger and David Bowie performed the Motown classic, “Dancing in the Street,” by Martha and the Vandellas. Afterwards they recorded and released it as a single.

For the anniversary there’s a remastered version on streaming and you buy it on amazon in a collector’s edition.

Mick just posted it. As he says, what a shame he and Bowie didn’t do more together. Musically, that is.

Mick also saluted Sly Stone:

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com