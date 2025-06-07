Elon Backs Down: Musk Deletes Posts Demanding Trump Impeachment, Opening Epstein Files, Criticizing President

I’m a little surprised. Elon Musk has backed down.

After launching a tirade of invective and threats against Donald Trump on his own Twitter X account, Musk has removed all of them.

Musk vs. Trump became a Battle Royale on Wednesday and then the lead story on every newspaper, website, and TV or radio station.

Suddenly unhappy with Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” Musk went after Trump deliriously and viciously.

He suggested that Trump was all over the Jeffrey Epstein. He reTweeted a post calling for Trump’s impeachment. He endorsed the idea of JD Vance becoming president.

Trump’s cronies like Steve Bannon then claimed that Musk was in the US illegally and he could be deported. Trump said on TV that Musk was on drugs. And so on.

But now it’s all gone. Some Musk posts about the bill remain, and his call for a new political party called the America party. But the juicy stuff has vanished. What went on? Ask the lawyers. It was fun while it lasted!